Super Summer Foods

What foods do nutrition experts label as ‘superstars’ for the summer season? Nutrition expert Carissa Galloway recommends seasonal produce like Georgia Peaches for a 'SuperStar Fruit' with great taste and nutrition. She also recommends stocking up on BODYARMOR LYTE and BODYARMOR SportWater to keep up with summer hydration. You can find both Georgia Peaches and all BODYARMOR products at Publix.

BODYARMOR LYTE and BODYARMOR SportWater- www.drinkBODYARMOR.com Available at Publix.

Georgia Peaches – the Georgia Peach Council - Gapeaches.org @GaPeachCouncil