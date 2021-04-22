Watch
Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Pete

"Electric Jesus" At SunDial in St. Petersburg
Posted at 8:56 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 08:56:48-04

The Sunscreen Film Festival runs April 29-May 2, 2021 at AMC Theaters Sundial Festival in St. Petersburg. will be live and in-person. The festival, now in its 16th year, is Tampa Bay's premier film festival and longest-running mainstream festival.

We talk with James Hergott, the Director of the documentary, "From Fat Lolli To 6 Pack Lolli," to learn more. We also talk with the subject of the documentary to learn more about his personal journey to obtaining a healthy lifestyle.

The world premiere of "From Fat Lolli to 6-Pack Lolli" is April 30th at 12:00 p.m.

We talk with Tom Waller, the director of “The Cave.” He joins us from Thailand where the heroic rescue took place.

"The Cave", premieres Friday, April 30th at 8:30pm, AMC Sundial

We talk with Gretl Claggett, who will be having her short film Flip the Switch screening at this year's Sunscreen Film Festival.

"Flip the Switch," Life choices short film premieres on Sunday, May 2nd from 12:30 p.m.

"Electric Jesus" premieres Thursday April 29th at 7:15 pm at SunDial in st. Petersburg

We talk with Chris White, the director and Lead Actress Shannon Hutchinson about how much fun it was to create this film.

For a complete schedule of the Sunscreen Film Festival visit https://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/

