The 2023 Sunscreen Film Festival is happening from April 27-30 in St. Pete. Actress Susan Gallagher joins us to talk about her new film that's debuting at the festival - "A Taste of Love." It was shot in Dunedin and Clearwater last Summer and had many local extras.

For more information about the Sunscreen Film Festival or to purchase tickets, visit SunscreenFilmFestival.com.