Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sunscreen Film Festival - From Fat Lolli To 6 Pack Lolli

items.[0].videoTitle
Sunscreen Film Festival
Posted at 9:29 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 09:29:19-04

Sunscreen Film Festival - "From Fat Lolli To 6 Pack Lolli" is presented by St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commission, 31 Feature Films & 130 Shorts, 13 workshops, 3 parties at 16th Annual. It runs April 29-May 2, 2021 at AMC Theaters Sundial Festival will be live and in-person.

The festival, now in its 16th year, is Tampa Bay's premier film festival and longest-running mainstream festival.

We talk with James Hergott, the Director of the documentary, "From Fat Lolli To 6 Pack Lolli," to learn more. We also talk with the subject of the documentary to learn more about his personal journey to obtaining a healthy lifestyle.

The world premiere of "From Fat Lolli to 6-Pack Lolli" is April 30th at 12:00 p.m.
Visit their website: https://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com