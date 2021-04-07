Sunscreen Film Festival - "From Fat Lolli To 6 Pack Lolli" is presented by St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commission, 31 Feature Films & 130 Shorts, 13 workshops, 3 parties at 16th Annual. It runs April 29-May 2, 2021 at AMC Theaters Sundial Festival will be live and in-person.

The festival, now in its 16th year, is Tampa Bay's premier film festival and longest-running mainstream festival.

We talk with James Hergott, the Director of the documentary, "From Fat Lolli To 6 Pack Lolli," to learn more. We also talk with the subject of the documentary to learn more about his personal journey to obtaining a healthy lifestyle.

The world premiere of "From Fat Lolli to 6-Pack Lolli" is April 30th at 12:00 p.m.

Visit their website: https://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/