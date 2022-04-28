Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Sunscreen Film Festival | Filmmaker Mace Walker

We talk about a film featuring a local star.
Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 09:40:01-04

For the 17th year, Sunscreen offers the best in independent film, fun parties, great workshops and mixing, and mingling with the best and brightest filmmakers in the world. Sunscreen is the festival where the filmmakers are the celebrities. Enjoy amazing, thought provoking, controversial and inspiring films and amazing workshops. Party down at the Red Carpet Opening Night at the Sundial in St. Pete, swanky fun at the Friday Filmmakers Party, and then kick it at the Saturday Awards Ceremony!.

17th Sunscreen Film Festival, April 28-May 1st. Tickets online or at AMC Theaters Sundial. https://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/

"Triggered" premieres Sunday May 1st, 4:30pm at AMC Theaters Sundial.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com