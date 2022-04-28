Sunscreen Film Festival | Filmmaker Mace Walker

For the 17th year, Sunscreen offers the best in independent film, fun parties, great workshops and mixing, and mingling with the best and brightest filmmakers in the world. Sunscreen is the festival where the filmmakers are the celebrities. Enjoy amazing, thought provoking, controversial and inspiring films and amazing workshops. Party down at the Red Carpet Opening Night at the Sundial in St. Pete, swanky fun at the Friday Filmmakers Party, and then kick it at the Saturday Awards Ceremony!.
17th Sunscreen Film Festival, April 28-May 1st. Tickets online or at AMC Theaters Sundial. https://sunscreenfilmfestival.com/
"Triggered" premieres Sunday May 1st, 4:30pm at AMC Theaters Sundial.