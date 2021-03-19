Sunflower and Stars Farm selling Microgreens across Bay Area

Sunflower and Stars Farm is a local urban farmer that grows microgreens. We harvest them fresh for markets and delivery. Maryanne Gardner Owner and Operator, explains how Microgreens are seedlings of edible vegetables that grow very quickly with little space and time needed. Despite their small size, they are rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a great addition to any diet. To find out more information about us you can head to our website, sunflowerandstarsfarm.com or follow us on Instagram or Facebook at Sunflower_and_Stars_farm.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 09:50:04-04
