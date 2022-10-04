Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Suncoast Community Health Centers Opens New Clinic

Suncoast Community Health Center's newest clinic is in Wimauma, offering new and expanded services.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 10:49:13-04

Suncoast Community Health Centers recently opened their newest clinic in Wimauma, offering new and expanded services.

Suncoast Community Health Centers offers state-of-the-art, full-service facilities. They offer multiple services, including adult and pediatric medical and dental care, behavioral health, optometry, lab services, x-ray, pharmacies, women’s health, podiatry, and much more.

They accept Medicaid, Medicare, and other insurance plans, with discounts given to those who qualify based on family size and income.

For more information, head to Suncoast-CHC.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com