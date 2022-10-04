Suncoast Community Health Centers Opens New Clinic

Suncoast Community Health Centers recently opened their newest clinic in Wimauma, offering new and expanded services.

Suncoast Community Health Centers offers state-of-the-art, full-service facilities. They offer multiple services, including adult and pediatric medical and dental care, behavioral health, optometry, lab services, x-ray, pharmacies, women’s health, podiatry, and much more.

They accept Medicaid, Medicare, and other insurance plans, with discounts given to those who qualify based on family size and income.

For more information, head to Suncoast-CHC.org.