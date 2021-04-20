Watch
Suncoast Community Health Centers, Inc offering COVID-19 Vaccines

Suncoast Community Health Centers
Posted at 9:22 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 09:22:10-04

Suncoast Community Health Centers, is a state-of-the-art, full-service facility. Our facilities includes adult and pediatric medical and dental care, behavioral health, optometry, lab services, x-ray, pharmacies, women’s health and much more. We accept Medicaid, Medicare, and other insurance plans, with discounts given to those who qualify based on family size and income.

CEO, Mr. Bradley Herremans joins us to discuss how the facilities are offering COVID Vaccines and what you need to do to make yourself an appointment to get vaccinated.

www.Suncoast-chc.org

Phone Number: 813-653-6100

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/SuncoastCommunityHealthCenters

