Sun, Sand and Your Smartphone

The summer sun is sure to heat things up, especially if you’re one of the millions of Americans expected to travel over the coming months. In fact, more people plan to travel this summer with 73% of consumers expected to take an average of two trips. Whether booking a flight, automobile rental or hotel accommodations, technology is sure to make the planning process easier.

Over 148 million travel bookings are made annually. Since 2018 more than 80% of these occurred via website or mobile app-based technology. In fact, an estimated 700 million people will make a booking online by 2023.

U.S. consumers not only rely upon tech for their travel needs, but also everyday purchases, including summer apparel, accessories, fitness, furniture, and electronics. More than one-third of people use shopping apps between two and five times a week, while 28% use them at least once a day.

The popularity of electronics has continued to grow over the past two years. There has been an increase in demand for categories like computers and TV sets, likely due to hybrid work schedules and learning from home. Although, smartphones, smart speakers and audio devices see a spike in sales during the summer months, due to an increase in outdoor activities and travel.