Summertime Essentials for Families

Though summer gives us all so much to look forward to, it also comes with a whole new round of parenting problems – sunburns, bug bites, and just finding ways to keep the kids entertained and out of trouble. Luckily, we have some solutions for you today from our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi. For more information, head to CarlyonTV.com

· Outschool – outschool.com [outschool.com] - code CARLY20 for $20 off first class

· Crocodile Dentist Splash Game by WowWee - Amazon

· Bug Bite Thing - bugbitething.com [bugbitething.com] & Amazon

· UVSkinz – uvskinz.com [uvskinz.com] – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off

· Oka-B - oka-b.com [oka-b.com]