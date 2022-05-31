Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summertime Essentials

JOSH MCBRIDE LIFESTYLE EXPERT
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 15:23:30-04

Summer is right around the corner, and with the season changing comes new products and essentials to look out for. Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us, who has some cool new products and essentials for the summer months.

Featured Products

Penney Marilyn Monroe Capsule Collection- JCPenney/JCP.com

Febreze CAR*strology Collection- Febreze.com/carstrology

Coppertone Complete Lotion & Complete Spray- Target/Target.com

Sephora Collection’s Insta-Brow Waxy Pencil- Sephora/Sephora.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com