Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Summer's essential products with Limor Suss

Summer's Essential Products
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:21:57-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some summer essentials!

Ferrero has all the treats you’ll need this summer! Throw Kinder Bueno Mini chocolates into your cooler and enjoy a refreshing treat with Tic Tac.

As Seen On Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a summer must-have and alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings.

The new Olay Body Exfoliating Collection is gentle enough for everyday use, massaging away dead skin cells to improve skin without drying it out.

Wella colorcharm Permanent Liquid Toners with Liquidfuse Technology saturates, penetrates and fuses with the hair to deliver vibrant, blonde color that is exceptionally fade resistant.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

