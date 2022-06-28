Watch Now
Summer Wellness Needs

We talk about some great summer wellness products.
Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your wellness needs this summer.

Try these featured products!

Carnation Breakfast Essentials® Nutritional Drinks are a flavorful and convenient breakfast option for kids ages 4 and older that provides essentials nutrients, now with a brand new look and improved recipe.

Afro-Latina owned Bomba Curls is known for their award winning vegan hair products for textured hair as well as their tasty vitamin gummies that support hair growth. Bomba Curls can be found online at bombacurls.com and at Target stores nationwide

The SPRI Adjustable Ankle Weights are made of a durable nylon mesh fabric and feature a secure Velcro hook-and-loop closure for a customized fit. Adding this extra weight to any workout routine to help tone and strengthen the lower body.

Quest Tortilla Style Protein Chips are crunchy chips seasoned with delicious flavors. These baked tortilla chips offer up to 20g protein, with 3-4 net carbs and 1g of sugar less. For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com 

The EarthStone Grill Cleaning Block tackles tough jobs without harsh chemicals. 100% non-toxic cleaning for BBQ grills, griddles, and smokers, it is the safer alternative with no wire bristles that can break off and be dangerously ingested.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

