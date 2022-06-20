Watch
Summer Travel Heating Up

We talk about some great ways to save on travel.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 11:50:21-04

This summer is looking to be a record travel season. Schools are out, families are planning trips, friends are set for adventure, and after the last two years of travel limitations, the demand, and prices, for travel are high. 

So, how can you plan a summer vacation at a price you can afford? 

As summer approaches and return to travel is top of mind, Priceline is a valuable resource to ensure that you are getting the best deals possible. Priceline is a one-stop-shop, with deals across hotels, flights, rental cars, cruises and packages, offering the opportunity to book travel with ease knowing you are getting to experience more travel moments while still on a budget. 

For more information visit priceline.com

