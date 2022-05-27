Watch
Summer Travel and Road Trip essentials

We talk about some great summer time products.
Posted at 1:32 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 13:32:05-04

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares Summer Travel and Road Trip essentials

Take on summer travel with the Crayola Color Wonder Stow & Go Studio [shop.crayola.com], Color Wonder Activity Pads available in licenses Princess [amazon.com] and Spidey & His Amazing Friends [shop.crayola.com] and Color Wonder Coloring Pages in Cocomelon [shop.crayola.com], Paw Patrol [shop.crayola.com] and more.

The new Secret Weightless Dry Spray [walmart.com] provides 48-hours of sweat and odor protection and is available at retailers nationwide.

Need to pack light, but can’t live without your Micellar Cleansing Water? Garnier’s convenient travel sizes [amazon.com] fit perfectly in your weekend bag or suitcase.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area.

