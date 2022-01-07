She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn’t know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

We talk with Brittny Smith who plays "Diva Donna."

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical plays the Straz Center JAN 11, 2022 - JAN 16, 2022.

