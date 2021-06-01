Watch
Summer self-care routine tips

Posted at 8:58 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 08:58:46-04

Summer is nearly here and it’s the perfect season to amp up our self-care routines. Joining us with a few helpful solutions is our lifestyle and consumer trends expert, Merilee Kern.

Products featured in the segment include:

SO’BiO étic French Skincare, Walmart.com | Instagram Sobio_etic

Bloom Beauty Essence Collagen Skin Care Drink, Walmart.com | Instagram @Bloom_Beautyessence_Official

Pure Natura Supplements, Amazon.com | Instagram PureNaturaIceland

Foot Recovery & Mobility Tools, TheToeSpacer.com | Instagram @ TheToeSpacer

‘The Extraordinary, UnOrdinary You’ Book, Amazon.com | Facebook @UnOrdinaryYou

Learn more at TheLuxeList.com. Follow on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter @LuxeListReports

