Summer Products for hair, skin and lips

It’s August and we're halfway through summer. Kids are back in school and most of us are sweltering in the weather and burnt out. Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to help us perk back up with some tips, for frizzy hair, 45-second mani-pedis, and some skin and lip saviors.

Products featured in segments:

1. Want to get that healthy texture back to your dull, tired, summer skin? Revive your skin with some collagen baby:

Olay Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer

PRICE: under $30

SHOP: @Olay.com

2. Is all that SPF making your face and body two different shades of summer? Get a GLOW back to your face in just a matter of drops:

Joah Golden Daze Sunless Tanning Drops

PRICE: $14.99

SHOP: @JoahBeauty.com

3. Looking for a FRIZZ fighter that wins in even 97% humidity?

Garnier Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum

PRICE: $5.99

SHOP: @Garnier and Mass Retailers

4. Salon pedicures and manicures aren’t so relaxing or easy these days, but it’s still sandal weather. Whether you want a speedy in and out of the nail salon or opting a DIY mani/pedi nothing beats:

FAST! Nails.INC 45-Second Speedy Gloss

SHOP: @SallyBeauty.com

5. Are your lips looking a bit summer thirsty? You need a hydrating SPF formula:

eos Guardian 100% Natural Sunscreen Lip Balm

PRICE: $3.29

SHOP: @Target

6. When it comes to survival…remember when you wished you could just get a home COVID TEST?

LetsGetChecked Coronavirus Test

PRICE: $89

SHOP: @LetsGetChecked.com

For more information visit ShareTheGlam.com