Summer products for guys and gals

Summer is upon us and man of man are we feeling the heat. Everything is sweaty, showers are all about cooling down, and everything we put on our skin needs to be weightless. Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to share some of her favorite Summer Essentials from scalp cooling shampoos to ways to work out without breaking a sweat. …and there’s a little bit of everything here both guys and gals!
Olay Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer
PRICE: under $30
SHOP: @Olay.com
Salvatore Ferragamo Intense Leather EDP
PRICE: $100
SHOP: @Bloomingdales
Beautopia Peppermint Scrub Shampoo + Conditioner
PRICE: $55 Shampoo + Conditioner LITER DUO
SHOP: @amazon
glo910+
PRICE: $299
SHOP: @US.GLO910.com
Arm & Hammer Foot Wipes
PRICE: $4.98
SHOP: @walmart
truSculpt FLEX by Cutera
For more info visit www.cutera.com/trusculptflex
Sponsored by: Share The Glam