Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer products for guys and gals

items.[0].videoTitle
Great Gender Neutral products for Summer
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 09:41:42-04

Summer is upon us and man of man are we feeling the heat. Everything is sweaty, showers are all about cooling down, and everything we put on our skin needs to be weightless. Beauty expert Mickey Williams is here to share some of her favorite Summer Essentials from scalp cooling shampoos to ways to work out without breaking a sweat. …and there’s a little bit of everything here both guys and gals!

Olay Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer
PRICE: under $30
SHOP: @Olay.com
Salvatore Ferragamo Intense Leather EDP
PRICE: $100
SHOP: @Bloomingdales

Beautopia Peppermint Scrub Shampoo + Conditioner
PRICE: $55 Shampoo + Conditioner LITER DUO
SHOP: @amazon

glo910+
PRICE: $299
SHOP: @US.GLO910.com
Arm & Hammer Foot Wipes
PRICE: $4.98
SHOP: @walmart

truSculpt FLEX by Cutera
For more info visit www.cutera.com/trusculptflex

Sponsored by: Share The Glam

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com