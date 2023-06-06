‘Summer of Suncoast’ Giving Families a Chance to Get More Joy Out of Summer

United Way Suncoast has teamed with Visit Tampa Bay to give families a chance to get more joy out of the summer. We're learning the details about Summer of Suncoast!

All summer long, they're giving out family four-packs to fun places throughout our community - like Busch Gardens and ZooTampa. All you have to do to have a chance to win is follow United Way Suncoast on Facebook, like their posts and describe your dream summer vacation in the comments.

For more information, Facebook.com/UnitedWaySuncoast.

Visit Tampa Bay has graciously agreed to support United Way Suncoast by providing the passes to the various attractions. It shows that the agency isn't just interested in bringing tourists to the area and promoting Tampa Bay - it has a heart for the community. Its support will help United Way Suncoast connect with more people and spread the word about its mission. They work every day to give asset-limited families the "Freedom To Rise" with a focus on early learning, youth success, and financial stability.

United Way Suncoast want families to have fun this summer but also wants them to recognize that this is a season for reading as their children prepare for the next grade level. They sponsor a number of efforts to encourage this, including partnering with local libraries to create greater access to books and supporting "Reading With The Rays," a collaboration with the team that promotes summer reading. They also have 600 kids enrolled in their Summer Care program which reverses the reading regression that can take place during the season.