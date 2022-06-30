The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall announces their summer musical theme this year will be Summer of Sondheim in honor of Stephen Sondheim. Sunday In The Park With George will be on Thursday, June 30 at 7 pm, Friday, July 1 at 7 pm, and Saturday, July 2, at 2 and 7 pm. Into The Woods will be on Thursday, August 4 at 7 pm, Friday, August 5 at 7 pm, and Saturday, August 6 at 2 and 7 pm. All performances will be in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
For more information visit rutheckerdhall.com