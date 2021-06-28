Summer Nights at Busch Gardens features seasonal snacks, extended hours for roller coaster rides through the night and now more entertainment than ever! The all-new "Cirque Electric" acrobatic stunt show performs each Friday through Monday. Also new this year, "Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular," features fireworks, lasers and more and launches every night now through August 8. Guests can also check out the return of "Turn It Up!" - the award-winning ice-skating show.
For more information visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/