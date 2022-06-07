Watch
Summer Glow at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

We talk about a new event happening at the Clearwater Aquarium.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 12:58:00-04

As the evening begins, Clearwater Marine Aquarium transforms into a summer celebration every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday through July 30. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, festive food, drinks, and the sparkling views of the water. Summer Glow will feature a different atmosphere throughout the aquarium as visitors watch rescued marine animals interact in new ways. It's the summer of peace, love, and dolphins. Celebrate with CMA during Summer Glow evening hours.

For more information, go to cmaquarium.org

