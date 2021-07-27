Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Games Cocktails

items.[0].videoTitle
Cocktails for the Summer Games
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 09:30:43-04

Are you looking for the perfect cocktail to sit and sip while watching the Summer Games in Tokyo? We bring in the Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, Founder/Owner to shake up some refreshing drinks!

Go For The Gold
2 oz. Hatozaki Japanese Whisky
3/4 oz. Ginger Syrup
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
1 egg white
METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into cocktail/martini glass.
GARNISH: edible flowers shaped like the "torch"

Find more great drinks at www.thecocktailguru.com. Follow on Social media: @thecocktailguru

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com