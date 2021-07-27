Summer Games Cocktails

Are you looking for the perfect cocktail to sit and sip while watching the Summer Games in Tokyo? We bring in the Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, Founder/Owner to shake up some refreshing drinks!
Go For The Gold
2 oz. Hatozaki Japanese Whisky
3/4 oz. Ginger Syrup
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
1 egg white
METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into cocktail/martini glass.
GARNISH: edible flowers shaped like the "torch"
Find more great drinks at www.thecocktailguru.com. Follow on Social media: @thecocktailguru