Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Fun and Fourth of July essentials

We talk about some great 4th of July snacks.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:29:58-04

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares Summer Fun and Fourth of July essentials!

As the global pioneer and leader in jackfruit products, jack & annie’s [jackandannies.com] frozen and refrigerated meat alternatives are available nationwide and make for delicious, meaty meals for both plant-based and meat-eating consumers.

Lipton’s Fresh Brewed Iced Teas [lipton.com] are hydrating, naturally tasty and easy to make, serving as the perfect addition to any meal.

The LeapFrog® Learning Friends 100 Words Book™ [amazon.com] is an interactive, bilingual learning book featuring touch-sensitive pages that teach about words, colors, animals and more in both English and Spanish.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com