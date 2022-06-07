Summer Events at Selby Gardens

Art meets nature all summer long at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ two bayfront campuses in Sarasota County. The current show at its Downtown Sarasota campus features the flower photography of Robert Mapplethorpe and the poetry and music of rocker Patti Smith. See if before it closes June 26. Ten miles south, the Historic Spanish Point campus hosts a cutting edge exhibition of contemporary art using augmented reality. Learn more about these and other activities at www.selby.org.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 13:00:48-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com