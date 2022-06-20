Summer Entertaining and Table Designs to Wow your Guests

Whether casual or formal, Tailored Twig's Master Tailor, Darin Bahl, shows us how to bring our summer tables to life with color and elegance.

Tampa's Tailored Twig is a premier floral and event design studio specializing in one-of-a-kind pieces and exquisite, luxury experiences. Darin Bahl is the globally recognized visionary behind the brand. Tailored Twig designs are always artfully curated with personal touches selected to bring their clients' dreams to life. Tailored Twig's services include weddings, corporate events and galas, floral arrangements, and much more. Visit us at www.TailoredTwig.com or @TailoredTwig on Instagram.