Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Entertaining and Table Designs to Wow your Guests

We talk about some amazing table displays.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 11:49:13-04

Whether casual or formal, Tailored Twig's Master Tailor, Darin Bahl, shows us how to bring our summer tables to life with color and elegance.

Tampa's Tailored Twig is a premier floral and event design studio specializing in one-of-a-kind pieces and exquisite, luxury experiences. Darin Bahl is the globally recognized visionary behind the brand. Tailored Twig designs are always artfully curated with personal touches selected to bring their clients' dreams to life. Tailored Twig's services include weddings, corporate events and galas, floral arrangements, and much more. Visit us at www.TailoredTwig.com or @TailoredTwig on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com