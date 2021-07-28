Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Entertaining

items.[0].videoTitle
Summer Entertaining
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:39:50-04

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for your summer.

Two Chicks Cocktails, www.twochickscocktails.com

-​Two Chicks Cocktails, the women-founded, owned and run company, has 8 sparkling canned cocktails made with REAL premium spirits and all-natural fruit and botanicals.

Quest, QuestNutrition.com

-​Quest® Protein Cookies are chewy and delicious baked treats with 15-16 grams of protein per cookie.

Radeberger Zwickelbier

-​This is a RADEBERGER ZWICKELBIER - it’s a hazy, juicy, unfiltered PILSNER (lager) imported from Germany and brand new to the USA.

Glisten Garbage Disposer Cleaner

-​Glisten's foaming Garbage Disposer Cleaner with bleach alternative safely cleans with biodegradable scrubbing packets that add extra scrubbing power.

The following segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com