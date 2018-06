School is out and summer is a great time for BBQ’s, good eats and outdoor activities. But Registered Dietitian Carissa Bealert warns us not to take a vacation from eating well.

Her summer tips include:

- Using a rice vinegar like NAKANO for your flavorful marinades for the grill

- Pick a protein packed side dish like Farro.

- Choose flavorful, fun snacks for travel like Pizza in a Bag.

For more visit:

www.CarissaBealert.com

www.nakanoswaps.com

www.bobsredmill.com

https://supersnacktime.com