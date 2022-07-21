Summer camps and classes are still in full swing at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory. Children and adults can take instruction in dance, music and theater during the summer and throughout the whole year. Teachers are working professionals with experience on stage that they pass down to students. More info: www.patelconservatory.org and 813.222.1040.
Summer camps and classes are still in full swing at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory.
Summer camps and classes are still in full swing at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory. Children and adults can take instruction in dance, music and theater during the summer and throughout the whole year. Teachers are working professionals with experience on stage that they pass down to students. More info: www.patelconservatory.org and 813.222.1040.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com