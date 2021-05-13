Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Summer Brews with Big Storm Brewing

items.[0].videoTitle
Big Storm Brewing talks top Summer Beers
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 08:55:48-04

Summer is fast approaching and it's time for some lighter, refreshing beers to quench your palette. At Big Storm Brewing, summer seasonal beers this year include their Sunny Key Lime and their Hurricane Party - which is a watermelon, cherry, fruited sour beer. You can try these seasonal beers at one of Big Storm's 4 locations - with a fifth location in Ybor City opening later this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com