Summer Brew Favorites

Great Beers for Summer
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 10:12:45-04

There's nothing like enjoying a cold, crisp beer during the Spring and Summer months. We are joined by Sean Nordquist, Executive Director of the Florida Brewer's Guild who highlights some of his favorite brews this year.

Bastet Brewing (Tampa) - ¡OLE! Tepache - a traditional pineapple-based fermented beer from Mexico. 3.5%

Green Bench Brewing (St. Pete) - Kulture Tings - A traditional German Pilsner brewed in collaboration with Beer Kulture, a nonprofit working to increase diversity and inclusion in the craft beer industry. 5.1%

Bayboro Brewing (St. Pete) - Green Apple Sour - Tart and bright sour. 3.8%

Coppertail Brewing (Tampa) - Rum Barrel Aged Supervoid - Imperial stout aged in rum barrels. - 12%

