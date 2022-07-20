Summer Beauty, Health & Wellness

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products that are great for all your Beauty, Health and Wellness needs.

Quest Chips

Quest’s baked tortilla chips offer up to 20g protein with 3-4g net carbs and 1g of sugar or less! For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com [questnutrition.com].

Jergens Oil-Infused Body Lotion

Pamper yourself with Jergens Oil-Infused Body Lotion! This oil-infused moisturizer is nourishing and restorative with essential ingredients that give your skin the daily moisture it needs.

Genuine Health's Deep Sleep

Genuine Health's Deep Sleep with Reishi Mushroom for sleep support.

Deep Sleep aims to promote relaxation, reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, increase total sleep time, and reset the body’s sleep/wake cycle.

https://genuinehealth.com [genuinehealth.com]