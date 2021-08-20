Summer Beauty Health and Wellness

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with some amazing products for all your beauty and wellness needs.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

-​Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect its performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas.

Philips GoZero

-​Philips GoZero's activated carbon fiber filter will clean water on-the-go by eliminating chlorine and particulates.

Curél Daily Healing Lotion

-​Made with the brand's advanced Ceramide Complex, this lotion provides instant relief and protects the skin from dryness for over 24 hours.

Carbon Theory, Walgreens

-​Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Breakout Control Facial Cleansing Bar - Carbon Theory is a best-selling UK skincare brand. Its powerful natural active ingredients will transform acne and breakout prone skin - GREAT FOR TEENS! Only $9.99 at Walgreens

CELSIUS - Essential Energy

-​CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

Find out more at Flexuron.com

-​Flexuron® is for people who want a clinically-tested way to help maintain joint comfort in as few as 7 days. Get ready to get active again.

Learn more at: http://www.bourbonblondeblog.com/

The following segment is sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog