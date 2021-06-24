Summer Beauty + Fun

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips for beauty and wellness plus some ways to have fun this summer!

Products featured in the segment include:

1. OLAY EXFOLIATING & MOISTURIZING BODY WASH COLLECTION

The new Olay Body Exfoliating Collection is gentle enough for everyday use and massages away dead skin cells to improve skin without drying it out. Rich moisture meets advanced exfoliation for velvety smooth skin. Includes natural ingredients

Olay Body Exfoliating Collection, Olay.com

2. SEBASTIAN PROFESSIONAL SHAPER PLUS HAIRSPRAY

Sebastian Professional is the #1 Hairspray Brand in the US. Shaper Plus is a humidity-resistant hairspray that dries quickly with no stickiness. It is a working and finishing hairspray that is great for creating and holding summer hairstyles because it is humidity-resistant. Adds body, lift and direction and is great for normal to heavy textured hair.

Purchase at Ulta or Ulta.com, $19.50

3. MAXI-SKIN® CERACLEAR / MAXI-SKIN® RESCUE

From vitamin and supplement brand Country Life Vitamins comes a skincare duo that will simplify your routine and upgrade your skin. Maxi-Skin CeraClear is a brand new vegan skin supplement and the first of its kind to use ceramides from the konjac root that helps clear and hydrate the skin. Maxi-Skin CeraClear and Maxi-Skin Rescue support beauty from the inside out. Proven to result in healthier and more beautiful skin in as little as 8 weeks.

Available at CountryLifeVitamins.com, $19.49

4. THERMACELL E55 RECHARGEABLE MOSQUITO REPELLER

Thermacell’s E55 Rechargable Mosquito Repeller keeps mosquitos up to 20 feet away without sprays or open flames. It’s the most advanced system and within minutes it heats and activates its scent-free, invisible repellent, protecting any outdoor space from mosquitos. Each refill protects for up to 40 hours. It comes in five colors to complement the aesthetic of any patio or backyard. It’s very compact, about half the size of a water bottle so you can take it anywhere.

Purchase at Thermacell.com, $39.99

5. MICHAELS CAMP CREATOLOGY / MICHAELS CAMP CREATOLOGY BUNDLE

To keep the kids busy this summer, sign them up for Michaels’ FREE virtual summer craft camp. Camp Creatology, which encourages kids of all ages to try a variety of arts and crafts. The Camp Creatology Bundle has a curated assortment of colorful kid-friendly materials that will keep your kiddo engaged, whether they’re stringing beads or painting butterflies. The bundled box of supplies makes the prep as easy for you as the projects are fun for them! Camp starts July 12th.

Registration is now open and you can view the full schedule or purchase supplies at Michaels.com/CampCreatology - Bundle, $59.99

6. MY DIESEL PHYSIQUE CHALLENGE

Product Cost $69 for the six-week online fitness and nutrition challenge, including five flexible weekly meal plans, four weekly workout options for at-home or in the gym, and 24/7 coaching and community — all this for less than $11 per week to help dad make his quarantine comeback! Available in English and Spanish.

Purchase at MyDieselPhysique.com

For more great products, visit www.jamieo.co.