Summer Beauty Essentials

3:20 PM, Jul 2, 2018

We talk about some great beauty products for the summer.

Summer is officially here which means warmer temperatures and a slew of problems for our beauty routines! Fortunately, we've got some great tips from beauty expert Kate De Ponte. From combatting sweat to a new technology that'll help us look great in those swimsuits, she has us covered.

Featured Products
Dove Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant; $5.49 at mass stores nationwide; visit FashionSnoops.com/Dove 
•  Hair Food Sulfate-Free Color Protect Shampoo and Conditioner & Hair Food Sulfate-Free Hair Milk Shampoo and Conditioner; $9.99 at Ulta & Ulta.com
•  BTL Emsculpt; Prices vary based on physician; learn more at Emsculpt.com 
• Aveo Hello daily disposable contact lenses; Free 30 day trial at aveovision.com

 

