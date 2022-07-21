Watch Now
Summer Barbecue Inspiration!

We talk about some great summer treats.
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 16:03:26-04

If you’re throwing a summer bbq and need some inspiration, LIFESTYLE CONTRIBUTOR LIMOR SUSS is here to help us out!

Mighty Sesame [mightysesameco.com] Organic Tahini and Mighty Sesame Harissa Tahini are the combination condiment and dressing made with one single, superfood ingredient, Mighty Sesame Co.’s Tahini. It’s a highly nutritive and extremely delicious dressing, drizzle, or dip that’s ready to set the food world on fire. With high protein, zero added sugar, low carbs, and good fats, it’s the ideal addition to any salad, sandwich or veggie dip. It makes food Mighty, and it’s good on everything! One key ingredient, endless possibilities. They are available at select major retailers nationwide and on Amazon.

Dorot Gardens [dorotgardens.com] pre-portioned garlic, onions and herbs eliminate chopping and measuring, making it effortless to season and flavor your cooking.

Celebrate National Tequila Day with a cocktail made with Patron, the world’s number one super-premium tequila.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

