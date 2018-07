The Glazer Children's Museum has Pop Up exhibits and summer programs to keep your little learners engaged while school is out! Visit Book Nook to discover your favorite stories as you cozy up in a fort of your own making or pop into Dino Zone! Check out Hackathon Jr., a coding event for ages 9-13, with workshops, mentors, and a coding competition, this Saturday at the Museum. Then, celebrate the Last Blast of Summer on August 11-12 for a weekend of summer fun before the new school year!

GlazerMuseum.org