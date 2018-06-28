Summer Art Walks are Back in Downtown Clearwater!

Downtown Clearwater will be having Art walks every last Friday of the month during the summer months. The Art will be featured in more than 10 different venues.

All participating locations will have food and drink specials. There will also be a curated art exhibit open to the public to view and purchase items.

The event will allow guests to explore Downtown Clearwater by receiving a Downtown Clearwater Travel Passport. Guests can visit all locations, get your passport stamped and enter a raffle to win a stay at a Clearwater Beach hotel.

The first event will be held on June 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second one is set for July 27, and the final one will be held August 31.

Guests can pick up their passports at Second Century Studios, 331 Cleveland St., Suite A, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 29.