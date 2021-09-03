Suicide prevention week starts September 5th and runs through 11th and September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

We speak with Danielle Cobo, who back in March 2020, lost her mother to suicide. Danielle's mother suffered from depression and bipolar disorder her whole life. It’s now Danielle's mission to spread awareness about suicide prevention.

Danielle now has a signature talk, “A Mother Taken by Suicide: The Power of Vulnerability and Forgiveness,” where she shares her personal story of the power of choice, vulnerability, and forgiveness. How to open your heart and access pain points and patterns, how to release your guard, and transform the relationship of negative self-talk into a space of authenticity, vulnerability, and connection- and forgiveness.

To learn more visit: https://www.daniellecobo.com/

If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.

You can also visit NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Health.

