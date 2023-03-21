Sugar-Free Alternatives to Stock Your Kids' Easter Baskets

Easter is right around the corner and if you are looking to stock your kids’ baskets with some sugar-free alternatives this year, The Toy Association is sharing a few great options. From trendy collectibles, room decor-ready items, STEAM toys, and classic toys reimagined, there's something for every kid.

Cutie Loos Series 2, Sunny Days Entertainment | For ages 5+ | $5, available at Five Below



These mix-and-match, fuzzy, flocked animal friends are fun to dress up with their interchangeable hats and shoes. The line features kitties, puppies, bunnies, and unicorns.

They’re perfect for fashion play with designs ranging from whimsical and fantasy-inspired to trendy fashion-forward.

Each set includes 2 characters, 2 pairs of shoes, 2 hats, and 2 mystery fashion accessories

VTech® Switch & Go® Hatch & Roaaar Eggs, VTech | For ages 4+ | $10.99 each, available at Amazon



Open the Switch & Go Hatch & Roaaar Eggs and find all the pieces kids need to build their own 2-in-1 dinosaur vehicle!

They can hear realistic motor sounds and the driver’s voice in vehicle mode and then transform into dino mode to hear ferocious creature screeches and sounds.

With four different varieties, including a Velociraptor Racer, T-Rex Racer, Pterodactyl Chopper, and Triceratops Race Car, kids can create an egg-cellent dino world with Switch & Go Hatch & Roaaar Eggs!

PODS 4D, Wow! Stuff | For ages 3+ | $11.99 each, Available at Target



PODS 4D is a new connectible collectible that’s a must-have gift for Disney and Marvel fans.

Each character is mounted in a Hex POD with a high-resolution 3D Lenticular backdrop, creating a magical 4D effect that makes it seem like the character is coming from their world and into yours.

The pods can easily connect together to create unique displays for any wall, shelf, table, or window ledge.

There are 7 characters in the new Target collection from Disney and Marvel with more brands coming in July

Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Magical Mixer Playset, Hasbro | For ages 3+ | $16.99, available at Amazon, Target, & Walmart



Aspiring pastry chefs can fill each mold with Play-Doh and pull the lever to stamp cookie shapes, pretend cakes, and more - now makes two at a time!

Use the half-molds on the side of the mixer, the spatula, and the extruder tool to create crazy fun toppings for your pretend treats. A dollop of pretend frosting, a sprinkling of Play-Doh candies, there are so many decoration possibilities.

With their very own stand mixer, future bakers can mix up fun, creativity, and silliness for magical pretend play.

This playset includes 10 ounces of non-toxic Play-Doh in assorted colors, and makes a fun activity or gift for kids 3 years and up who love to cook and use their imaginations.

PYXEL™ A Coder’s Best Friend, Educational Insights | For ages 8+ | $124.99, available at Amazon



PYXEL™ A Coder’s Best Friend by Educational Insights is a hands-on coding pet that helps kids 8 and up learn to code, unleashing their STEM confidence no matter where they are on their coding journey.

Unbox PYXEL and immediately start coding the newest, smartest breed of pets to perform different tricks, sounds, and emotions with two of the most important coding languages: Blockly and Python – the same Space X uses!

This coding companion for kids turns passive screen time into endless active playtime

PYXEL supports and encourages your child’s independent play, creativity, and 21st-century skills during each playtime.

For more play ideas, visit TheGeniusOfPlay.org.