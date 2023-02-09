Subway Can Make Your Big Game Celebration Fantastic & Delicious!

Watch Now
The BIG GAME is just around the corner and whether you plan to attend in person, watch from home or host a party, Subway can make your big game celebration fantastic and delicious!
Posted at 10:29 AM, Feb 09, 2023
For those attending in person - Subway is giving fans in Arizona a chance to face off against some of the gridiron greats in a high-stakes game of Football Trivia. Fans that get the top score each day could win autographed merch, tickets to the BIG GAME, or even a championship ring!

For those watching from home, Subway has plenty of crave-able options to make you the MVP of your BIG GAME party.

The Subway Series has 12 of the best-tasting sandwiches. Their culinary team spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes and flavor combinations. Now, they have 12 mouth-watering subs for every type of sandwich lover, like chicken, italianos, cheesesteaks, and clubs.

Subway also offers catering options! Their new program has easy-order catering platters, order-ahead options, and improved packaging to make feeding a crowd so simple.

To place a to-go, delivery, or catering order for your BIG GAME party, visit Subway.com or the Subway app.

