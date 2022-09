September is National Recovery Month, an opportunity for people to be aware of all the resources that are available in our communities and seek help.

The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and the Hope Shot join us to talk about the important work they do in our community.

They're hosting the Stronger Together Recovery Walk in New Port Richey this week. It's happening on Friday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Sims Park.

For more information, head to EmpoweredCommunities.org.