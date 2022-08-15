Stretches You Can Do at Home for Everyday Stress Relief

Yoga and stretching are great things you can do for your body, especially after everyday stress, like dropping and picking your kids up from school, or sitting at a desk all day.

Bella Prāna Wellness Collective joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to show us some stretches you can do from home to ease the stress of everyday life.

Bella Prāna offers more than 90 classes per week. For more information, visit BellaPrana.com.

The studio also offer free, outdoor yoga at Armature Works every second and fourth Tuesday of every month. The next session is August 23 from 9 - 10 a.m.