Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Stretches You Can Do at Home for Everyday Stress Relief

Bella Prana Wellness Collective joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend with some stretches you can do to ease the tension of everyday life.
Posted at 11:18 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:18:42-04

Yoga and stretching are great things you can do for your body, especially after everyday stress, like dropping and picking your kids up from school, or sitting at a desk all day.

Bella Prāna Wellness Collective joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to show us some stretches you can do from home to ease the stress of everyday life.

Bella Prāna offers more than 90 classes per week. For more information, visit BellaPrana.com.

The studio also offer free, outdoor yoga at Armature Works every second and fourth Tuesday of every month. The next session is August 23 from 9 - 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com