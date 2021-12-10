Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Stress Free Holiday Gifts

items.[0].videoTitle
Gift ideas that will please everybody!
Posted at 5:38 PM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 17:38:25-05

Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas!
 

Featured Products

Find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from the fashionista to music lover at JCPenney

Baked by Melissa delicious bite-size holiday cupcakes and gift boxes ship nationwide and arrive fresh - the perfect gift or holiday party dessert.

Download the Groupon App today and don’t forget to check out Groupon Day on December 17!
 

Visit your local Staples for all your holiday printing and shipping needs or visit staples.com/holidaycards

Lifestyle contributor [limorsuss.com] Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com