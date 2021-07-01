Straz returns to full capacity with comedy and Broadway

Watch
The Straz returns to full capacity in the fall. First full capacity show in Morsani Hall - Hasan Minhaj on 9/18. Followed by a string of high-profile comedians including Leanne Morgan, Bert Kreisher, Tom Segura, Nurse Blake, and more.

Broadway also will be returning! 26-31 with Tootsie, followed by Cats, Dec. 7-12.

Tickets for the comedy shows are on sale now. Subscriptions are on sale now for the Broadway season. S
ingle tickets for Tootsie go on sale on 9/13 and for Cats on 10/11.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813.229.STAR (7827) or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay.

