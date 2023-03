For the second year, the Straz Center's BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) Play-Reading Series returns to Tampa Bay. This free event showcases excerpts of plays from talented local and national writers.

Ifa Bayeza joins us to talk about her play "The Ballad of Emmett Till," happening this Sunday, March 5.

For more information about the Straz Center's BIPOC Play-Reading Series, visit StrazCenter.org.