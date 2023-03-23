Straz Center Announces 2023-2024 Broadway Season

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is thrilled to announce its 2023-2024 Broadway season.

The slate includes Beetlejuice, Funny Girl, Company, Girl from the North Country, Mrs. Doubtfire, Peter Pan, Clue, and, for two weeks, the Tony Award®-winning best musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical. The season also features The Choir of Man in the intimate Jaeb Theater. In addition to the nine-show package, the season hosts encore engagements of Jesus Christ Superstar, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and Les Misérables.

Individual tickets are not on sale yet, but you can purchase a Broadway season ticket package by visiting StrazCenter.org.

The 2023-2024 season features:

Beetlejuice : Oct. 24-29, 2023

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, Beetlejuice is “screamingly good fun!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every day-O!

Funny Girl : Nov. 28 - Dec. 3, 2023

Welcome to musical comedy heaven! Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People,” this love letter to the theater is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Company : Jan. 9-14, 2024

Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Company “strikes like a lightning bolt. It’s brilliantly conceived and funny as hell.” (Variety). Helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America), this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s groundbreaking musical comedy is at once boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking -- Why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man, and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married and being alive in the 21st century could drive a person crazy.

Company features Sondheim’s award-winning songs “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side by Side” and the iconic “Being Alive.” Let’s all drink to that!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical : Feb. 7 – 18, 2024

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards – including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and – above all – love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical – it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.



Girl From the North Country : March 27-31, 2024

Girl From the North Country is the Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is “a Broadway revelation!”

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along the Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minn. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this “profoundly beautiful” production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

Mrs. Doubtfire : April 2-7, 2024

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Tampa in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

Peter Pan : April 30-May 5, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new production directed by Emmy Award® winner Lonny Price with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse. The adventure begins when Peter Pan and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” "I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” Peter Pan embraces the child in us all. So, go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning - your entire family will be Hooked!

Clue : May 28-June 2, 2024

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The Choir of Man : Oct. 3-Nov. 26, 2023

The runaway international hit is coming to the Jaeb Theater! Known across the globe as “the ultimate-feel good show,” The Choir of Man offers up one hour of indisputable joy. It’s a party. It’s a concert. It’s the best pub lock-in you’ve ever been to. Featuring pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway and pub tunes, The Choir of Man has something for everyone. A multi-talented cast of nine talented guys combines hair-raising harmonies, foot-stomping singalongs, world-class tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community in this riotously enjoyable homage to that gathering place we all love so much: your local pub. With a real working bar on stage, come ready to drink in the action. The first round is on us. Cheers!

In addition to the nine-show Broadway series, The Straz will present engagements of:

Jesus Christ Superstar : March 5-10, 2024

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a mesmerizing new production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

THE BOOK OF MORMON : April 16-21, 2024

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing-room-only productions in London, on Broadway and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.