Summer Slide is the learning loss kids experience during summer break while they're not in school. On average, during summer break, students lose about 20 percent of the reading and 27 percent of the math they learned during the previous year. You don’t want that to happen to the kids in your life.

As we enter National Summer Learning Week (July 11-15), the educators at IDEA Public Schools are sharing the best tips to keep students sharp and their top recommended books for summer reading!