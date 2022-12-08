Watch Now
Stocking Stuffers for Beauty Enthusiasts and Coffee Lovers

Whether you're shopping for stocking stuffers for the beauty enthusiast in the family or that coffee lover, look no further.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 10:27:20-05

If you're looking for fun stocking stuffers, look no further. Whether it's for the beauty enthusiast in the family or that coffee lover, Lifestyle Expert Mercedes Sanchez of BeChicMag.com joins us to share her gift ideas.

For someone looking for dewy, glowing skin, she recommends Olay Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Serum and Moisturizer twin packs. It's on sale through Nov. 24 at Sam's Club. For more information, click here for the moisturizer or here for the serum.

For a family member who loves their self-care routine, Mercedes recommends the Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen.

Coffee lovers are running to the stores to buy different brewing machines. She recommends Cafe La Llave for single-serve pods and espresso capsules. Plus, they're recyclable for free at Terracycle.com.

You can find more of her tips at BeChicMag.com

